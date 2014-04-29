FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. confirms duties on steel wire from China, Mexico
April 29, 2014

U.S. confirms duties on steel wire from China, Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday confirmed plans for duties on concrete steel rail tie wire from China and Mexico after finding the products were being sold below fair value.

In its final ruling on the prestressed wire, which is primarily used in commuter and high speed rail lines, Commerce set dumping margins on Chinese imports of between 31.4 percent and 35.3 percent, slightly higher than its preliminary ruling.

Commerce lowered the dumping margin on imports from Mexico to 9.99 percent and said there was no dumping of wire from Thailand.

The complaint was lodged by Insteel Wire Products Company, a division of Insteel Industries, and Davis Wire Corporation. In 2013, imports of the wire from China were valued at $31.1 million and from Mexico at $21.3 million.

The U.S. International Trade Commission is due to make its final ruling in the case on June 12. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
