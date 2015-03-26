FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy shares rally in premarket alongside oil; airlines fall
#Market News
March 26, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Energy shares rally in premarket alongside oil; airlines fall

Ryan Vlastelica

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Energy companies were among the biggest gainers of the premarket session on Thursday, rallying alongside a sharp jump in the price of crude oil, which came after Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies began a military operation in Yemen.

Yemen sits on a key shipping passage between Europe and the Arab Gulf, and the air strikes raised issues about the security of Middle East oil shipments as a time when the commodity has been struggling amid concerns of oversupply.

U.S. crude futures rose 4.4 percent, jumping above $50 per barrel for the first time in about two weeks. Oil is on track for its fifth straight daily advance, having gained about 17 percent over that period.

Among the major stocks moving in premarket, Exxon Mobil Corp rose 1.4 percent to $86.02 while Halliburton Co rose 2 percent to $44.35 and Schlumberger Ltd rose 1.2 percent to $84.32. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund rose 2.1 percent to $78.74.

Despite the day’s move, energy companies have struggled throughout 2015, with the S&P Energy index down 3.8 percent year-to-date, making it the second-worst performing industry group, behind utilities. Crude oil is down about 3.7 percent in 2015, and remains down more than 50 percent from a recent peak hit in June.

Airline stocks were among the losers of Thursday’s premarket session, as the sector has an inverse relationship to oil prices given the commodity’s connection to fuel prices.

JetBlue fell 2.6 percent to $18.30 before the bell while Delta Air Lines was off 3.6 percent to $42.90. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
