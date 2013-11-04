FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYSE says correcting some trades marked as sold
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2013 / 9:56 PM / 4 years ago

NYSE says correcting some trades marked as sold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - NYSE Euronext, operator of the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE MKT, said it was correcting trades that had been incorrectly marked as sold on the two exchanges during early trading on Monday, though all systems were functioning normally.

The company said that during the initial recovery from the issue some opening trades were duplicated, and that those duplicates were removed as of 1:05 p.m. EST.

The incorrectly marked completed trades, known as prints, occurred this morning between 9:30, when the market opened, and 10:09, the exchange said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.