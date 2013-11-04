NYSE says correcting some trades marked as sold

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - NYSE Euronext, operator of the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE MKT, said it was correcting trades that had been incorrectly marked as sold on the two exchanges during early trading on Monday, though all systems were functioning normally.

The company said that during the initial recovery from the issue some opening trades were duplicated, and that those duplicates were removed as of 1:05 p.m. EST.

The incorrectly marked completed trades, known as prints, occurred this morning between 9:30, when the market opened, and 10:09, the exchange said.