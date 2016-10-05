FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. road deaths jump 10.4 percent in 2016
October 5, 2016

U.S. road deaths jump 10.4 percent in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. traffic deaths jumped 10.4 percent in the first six months of 2016, according to an estimate released Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The jump in the first half of the year follows a spike in 2015, when road deaths rose 7.2 percent, the highest full year increase since 1966. NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind called the rising deaths a "crisis" and urged swift actions to reverse the rising trend after years of declines. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
