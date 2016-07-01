FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. traffic deaths jump 7.7 percent in 2015 to 35,200
July 1, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

U.S. traffic deaths jump 7.7 percent in 2015 to 35,200

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. traffic deaths rose 7.7 percent in 2015 to 35,200 -- the highest number of people killed on U.S. roads since 2008, the government's preliminary estimate reviewed by Reuters shows.

The report submitted to Congress and set to be made public Friday shows that percentage increase in traffic deaths in 2015 is the highest annual jump since 1966. U.S. officials cite an increase in vehicle miles traveled, lower gas prices and an improving economy as part of the reason for the increase.

Reporting by David Shepardson

