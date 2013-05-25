FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

Two freight trains collide in Missouri, 7 injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Two freight trains collided at a rail intersection in Missouri on Saturday, injuring seven people, igniting a fire and triggering the collapse of an overpass under which they were traveling, a county sheriff’s dispatcher said.

Dispatcher Clay Slipis of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said that five people who had been traveling in cars on the overpass were injured as were two train conductors near the town of Chaffee in southeastern Missouri.

Reporting by Eric Johnson; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Eric Beech

