LOS ANGELES, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Some 30 people were injured on Monday when a big rig truck collided with Amtrak train in central California, derailing the train, authorities said.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities or critical injuries from the accident just south of the city of Hanford, Kings County Assistant Sheriff Dave Putnam said. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)