Boehner says Amtrak safety programs were adequately funded
May 14, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Boehner says Amtrak safety programs were adequately funded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. House Speaker John Boehner on Thursday rejected suggestions by Democrats that budget cuts were at the heart of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in Philadelphia and said the agency’s safety programs were adequately funded.

“Obviously, it’s not about funding,” Boehner told reporters at a news conference when asked about Democratic complaints over Amtrak budget cuts. “The train was going twice the speed limit. Adequate funds were there, no funding has been cut from rail safety and the House passed a bill earlier this spring to reauthorize Amtrak and authorize all of these programs.” (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)

