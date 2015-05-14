FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amtrak employee sues railroad over injury suffered in Philadelphia derailment
May 14, 2015

Amtrak employee sues railroad over injury suffered in Philadelphia derailment

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - An Amtrak employee has sued the passenger rail carrier over injuries he said he suffered in the fatal Philadelphia train derailment on Tuesday, according to court documents on Thursday.

The employee, Bruce Phillips, who was on the New York-bound train but not on duty, said in the federal court lawsuit that he suffered a traumatic brain injury and other injuries in the accident. His wife was also listed as a plaintiff. (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Beech)

