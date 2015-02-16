FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CSX oil train derails in W.Virginia; 14 cars on fire, towns evacuated-media
#Energy
February 16, 2015 / 8:30 PM / 3 years ago

CSX oil train derails in W.Virginia; 14 cars on fire, towns evacuated-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A CSX train hauling crude oil has derailed in West Virginia, with at least 14 cars bursting into flames and two nearby towns evacuated, local media reported on Monday.

At least one of the tank cars has entered the Kanawha River, and one car ran into a house before bursting into flames, wvgazette.com cited Lawrence Messina, communications director for the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, as saying in a report on its website.

WOWK television reported that the nearby towns of Adena Village and Boomer Bottom were being evacuated after the incident, which occurred at 1:30 p.m. EST. There were no initial reports on injuries or fatalities. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Chris Reese)

