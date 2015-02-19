CSX notifies W. Virginia officials of plans to bypass derailment - official

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - CSX has notified West Virginia officials of its plans to bypass the scene of a crude train derailment and continue deliveries to eastern Virginia, according to the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

A train carrying North Dakota crude to an oil depot in Yorktown, Virginia, derailed on Tuesday in a small town 33 miles southeast of Charleston, causing 20 tank cars to catch fire. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were still small fires at the scene.

The Obama administration has ordered rail operators to disclose where crude oil is moving along rails to local and state emergency management officials. The companies must also report any changes.

CSX has notified West Virginia officials of plans to use other rail lines to deliver crude oil, according to company and state officials.

West Virginia, unlike some other states, refuses to release publicly what towns crude oil may be running through along rail lines, Terrance Lively, a spokesman for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said Thursday.