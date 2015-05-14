FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Body of 8th victim found in Philadelphia train derailment wreckage
May 14, 2015

Body of 8th victim found in Philadelphia train derailment wreckage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - The body of an eighth victim of the Philadelphia train derailment was found on Thursday in the wreckage of the Amtrak passenger train’s first car, the city’s fire commissioner, Derrick J.V. Sawyer, said.

A cadaver dog was brought back to the scene of twisted metal and overturned train cars at 8 a.m. on Thursday, two days after the derailment on Tuesday night, and found the passenger, who was extricated from the car, Sawyer said. (Writing by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

