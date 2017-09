WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - An FBI examination of the Amtrak train that derailed in Philadelphia last week killing eight people has found no evidence that damage to the locomotive’s windshield was caused by a firearm, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday.

The NTSB said it has not ruled out the possibility that another object may have struck the windshield. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)