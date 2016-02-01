FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. investigators release more details on 2015 Amtrak crash
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 1, 2016 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. investigators release more details on 2015 Amtrak crash

Joseph Ax

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Federal investigators on Monday released thousands of pages about the fatal derailment of an Amtrak passenger train last year in Philadelphia, but the central mystery of what caused the crash remained unexplained.

The documents, posted online by the National Transportation Safety Board, include interviews with the train’s engineer, Brandon Bostian, who told investigators he had no recollection of the moments before the accident.

An Amtrak regional train headed from Washington, D.C., to New York, went off the tracks on May 12 along a northbound curve in Philadelphia while traveling at more than twice the 50 mile-per-hour (80 kilometer-per-hour) speed limit. Eight people were killed and more than 200 injured in the incident.

The documents represent every fact that the various agencies involved in the investigation, including the NTSB, Amtrak, local emergency responders and rail worker unions, have agreed upon.

The findings appear to rule out several possible causes as investigators found no evidence of malfunction in the locomotive, tracks or signals.

The NTSB has previously said Bostian was not talking or texting on his phone at the time of the accident. His lawyer has said Bostian had turned off his phone, as required by federal regulations.

The documents released on Monday contain no “smoking guns,” according to an NTSB official. Their release marks the end of the agency’s fact-finding phase.

Investigators are now focused on identifying the probable cause of the crash. That analysis will be included in a final report that will likely be reviewed by the NTSB in the spring. (Editing by Scott Malone and Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.