Judge approves $265 mln settlement in 2015 Amtrak derailment

Oct 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Thursday approved a $265 million settlement over an Amtrak passenger train crash in Philadelphia in 2015 that killed eight people and injured about 200 others, court records showed.

The settlement ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Legrome Davis of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania called for Amtrak and its insurers to make the payments for claims arising from the derailment to a court-supervised trust by Feb. 28, 2017.

It also called for two court-appointed masters to review victims' claims.

The Amtrak train was traveling through Philadelphia on May 12, 2015 with 243 people on board when it entered a curve at more than twice the recommended 50 miles-per-hour (80 kph) speed limit and derailed, mangling one car and knocking two others on their sides.

The engineer driving the train was likely distracted by radio traffic when the crash occurred, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released in May.

The incident could have been prevented if the track had been outfitted with a safety system known as positive train control, the agency's report concluded. (Reporting by Jonathan Stemple and Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry)