Police confirm seventh death after Philadelphia train crash -NBC station
May 13, 2015

Police confirm seventh death after Philadelphia train crash -NBC station

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - A seventh person has died following an Amtrak train crash near Philadelphia late Tuesday, an NBC affiliate television station reported, citing a city police spokesman.

No more details were available about the victim or their circumstances, NBC’s Washington affiliate, WRC, said on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal, citing two people familiar with the investigation of the crash, said the train appeared to be traveling at more than 100 miles (160 km) per hour at the time of the accident. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)

