Freight train derails, catches fire in Columbus, Ohio

July 11 (Reuters) - A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed and caught fire in Columbus, Ohio, early on Wednesday, forcing nearby residents to evacuate, authorities said.

The 98-car train was carrying “mixed freight,” a spokesman for the railroad said. Local media cited fire officials as saying the train was carrying ethanol.

The train, bound for North Carolina from Chicago, derailed at about 2 a.m. EDT (0600 GMT), said Norfolk Southern spokesman Dave Pidgeon.

The cause was unknown and under investigation, he said. The train caught fire, and local media reported the flames could be seen from several miles (kilometres) away.

Residents living within a one-mile (1.6 km) area of the derailment were told to leave their homes, according to local media.

Two people were injured and drove themselves to nearby hospitals, local media reported. Their conditions were unknown.