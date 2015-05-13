Derailed Amtrak train was traveling at over 100 mph - source

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The Amtrak train that derailed in Philadelphia killing at least seven people on Tuesday was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour (160 kph) just before the crash, a person familiar with investigation told Reuters on Wednesday.

The rate of speed, which was not confirmed by federal safety investigators, would be more than twice the 50 mile-per-hour (80 kph) speed limit along the stretch of track where the accident occurred. A spokesman from the National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation, could not immediately confirm the information. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)