Derailed Amtrak train was traveling at over 100 mph - source
May 13, 2015 / 7:11 PM / 2 years ago

Derailed Amtrak train was traveling at over 100 mph - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The Amtrak train that derailed in Philadelphia killing at least seven people on Tuesday was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour (160 kph) just before the crash, a person familiar with investigation told Reuters on Wednesday.

The rate of speed, which was not confirmed by federal safety investigators, would be more than twice the 50 mile-per-hour (80 kph) speed limit along the stretch of track where the accident occurred. A spokesman from the National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation, could not immediately confirm the information. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

