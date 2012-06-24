FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freight trains collide in Oklahoma, three crew missing
June 24, 2012

Freight trains collide in Oklahoma, three crew missing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 24 (Reuters) - Two freight trains collided in Oklahoma on Sunday, igniting a fire that sent billowing black smoke into the air, and three crewmembers were reported missing, a Union Pacific Railroad official said.

A major highway has been closed near Goodwell, in the Oklahoma panhandle, as firefighters battleD the blaze, local police said. That fire has engulfed three locomotives, according to Raquel Espinoza, spokeswoman for Union Pacific Railroad.

Three of the four crewmembers of the two trains are missing, Espinoza said. The company has been speaking with a fourth crew member, who appears to be okay, she said. (Reporting By Mary Slosson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

