Human remains found in Oklahoma train wreckage
June 25, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

Human remains found in Oklahoma train wreckage

Steve Olafson

2 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 25 (Reuters) - Partial human remains were recovered on Monday from the wreckage of two freight trains that collided head-on in a fiery Sunday crash in Oklahoma, officials said.

Three Union Pacific crew members were killed when the trains collided near Goodwell in the Oklahoma panhandle, setting off a blaze that engulfed three locomotives and about 10 rail-cars.

The only known survivor of the crash, a conductor, escaped injury by leaping from the train when he saw a crash was imminent.

There was no explanation as to why the two trains were traveling toward one another on the same track in an unpopulated area near the Texas state line. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office has not identified the victims, but the United Transportation Union said conductor Brian Stone, 50, of Dalhart, Texas, and engineers Dan Hall and John Hall were killed. The Halls were not related, the union said in a press release.

The union identified the conductor who jumped to safety as Juan Zurita.

The rail track damaged in the massive collision was rebuilt and was expected to be open for train traffic late Monday, said Harold Tyson, the emergency management director in Texas County, Oklahoma.

