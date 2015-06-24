FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to fine railroads that fail to implement PTC safety system
June 24, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. to fine railroads that fail to implement PTC safety system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. railroads that fail to implement a safety technology system known as positive train control, or PTC, will face federal fines beginning Jan. 1, the top federal railroad regulator said on Wednesday.

Sarah Feinberg, acting administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, told a House of Representatives oversight panel that the fines could be assessed per violation, per day, depending on a railroad’s implementation progress.

She said fines could include $2,500 for failure to keep records and $25,000 for failure to complete PTC implementation on a track section. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

