U.S. says only 3 railroads submit safety plans ahead of deadline

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Only three of 38 U.S. railroads have provided federal regulators with plans for new life-saving safety technology systems that are supposed to be fully implemented by the end of 2015, the Federal Railroad Administration said on Friday.

In a report to Congress, the FRA also provided lawmakers with data showing that 11 railroads -- or less than one-third -- have said they expect to begin demonstrations of the technology known as positive train control before the Dec. 31 deadline. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Diane Craft)