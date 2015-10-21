FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. lawmakers in deal on extending rail safety deadline -senator
October 21, 2015

U.S. lawmakers in deal on extending rail safety deadline -senator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers from the House of Representatives and Senate have reached an agreement to extend a Dec. 31 deadline for railroads to implement new safety technology, a leading Republican senator said on Tuesday.

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, said that talks between the two chambers have successfully bridged differences on a three-year extension of the deadline for railroads to implement positive train control, or PTC.

“Congress now needs to pass this plan in the coming weeks to avoid service disruptions that will impact shippers across the country and commuter railroad passengers,” Thune said in a statement issued by the committee. “This PTC extension will keep the pressure on freight and passenger railroads to ensure safety benefits are realized as soon as possible.” (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Eric Walsh)

