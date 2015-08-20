Wisconsin, Talgo agree to settle lawsuit over two trainsets

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - Wisconsin has agreed to pay train maker Talgo $9.7 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a decision by Governor Scott Walker to drop a plan to use its cars on a passenger rail line between Milwaukee and Chicago, an attorney said on Thursday.

The train maker, a Seattle-based unit of Spain’s Talgo , will own the disputed train sets it built for Wisconsin under the settlement reached on Wednesday, said attorney Lester Pines, who represents Talgo.

The Spanish train maker sued Walker, a candidate for the 2016 Republican U.S. presidential nomination, and the state’s transportation secretary in 2012, accusing Wisconsin of defaulting on a purchase contract and not conducting tests on the trainsets it had agreed to perform, Pines said.

A representative of the governor’s office could not be reached immediately to comment.

“It doesn’t make any sense financially for the state to have done this, but they did it because they don’t like trains and they don’t like the fact that it was a deal done by the prior administration” Pines said.

Wisconsin paid $42 million for the two 17-car trainsets that would have been used on Amtrak’s passenger rail service between Chicago and Milwaukee under a plan approved by former Governor Jim Doyle, a Democrat, in 2009.

Wisconsin also had the option of purchasing trains to create a passenger rail route between Milwaukee and Madison using $810 million in federal stimulus money.

Walker rejected the federal money and stopped the rail project soon after taking office in 2011, fulfilling a campaign promise. However, he also told Talgo to continue to build the trainsets for the Chicago-to-Milwaukee route, Pines said.

In 2012, the Walker administration told Talgo it was refusing to build a maintenance facility for the train maker in Milwaukee, canceled a maintenance contract with the company and told Talgo it did not want the newly built trainsets.

Talgo will pay Wisconsin 30 percent of the proceeds if it sells the train sets within three years, up to the $9.7 million settlement, Pines said.