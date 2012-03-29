FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House passes 90-day highway bill extension
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. House passes 90-day highway bill extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a 90-day extension of federal funding for road, bridge and mass transit projects less than three days before money runs out for major construction works across the country.

The House vote of 266 to 158 to pass the temporary funding extension may not end a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over the issue. It is unclear whether the Democratic-controlled Senate will accept the stopgap measure or continue to pressure House Speaker John Boehner and his fellow Republicans go along with the two-year funding plan that the Senate passed earlier with strong bipartisan support.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.