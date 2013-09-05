FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to dole out $474 mln in transport infrastructure grants
September 5, 2013 / 3:01 PM / in 4 years

U.S. to dole out $474 mln in transport infrastructure grants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The United States will make about $474 million in discretionary grants to transportation projects in 37 states, with a heavy emphasis on projects in rural areas, the Department of Transportation said on Thursday.

The 52 projects will be funded under the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER, program, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.

TIGER grants are among the only federal funding sources for large, multi-modal projects that often are not suitable for other federal funding.

The funds are meant to piggyback on money from other sources, including private sector partners, states, local governments, metropolitan planning organizations and transit agencies.

The 2013 TIGER round will support $1.8 billion in overall project investments, the Department said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
