House Republican proposes $10.9 bln transport funding extension
July 8, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

House Republican proposes $10.9 bln transport funding extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp on Tuesday proposed a $10.9 billion plan to extend U.S. transportation funding through May 31, 2015, aimed at averting cutbacks for construction projects that would otherwise start in August.

Camp’s plan would raise $6.4 billion through pension fund revenue changes, $3.5 billion through customs user fees and the transfer of $1 billion from a fund used to clean up leaking underground storage tanks, according to a senior Republican aide. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

