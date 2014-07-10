FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate tax-writers agree on $10.8 bln transport funding plan
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 10, 2014 / 6:12 PM / in 3 years

U.S. Senate tax-writers agree on $10.8 bln transport funding plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - The top Democratic and Republican tax writers in the U.S. Senate on Thursday announced a $10.8 billion plan to extend federal funding for transportation projects into the summer of 2015, roughly matching legislation moving through the House of Representatives.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Senator Orrin Hatch, the panel’s ranking Republican, said their proposed bill would keep the Highway Trust Fund from becoming insolvent next month while they negotiate longer-term transportation funding. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.