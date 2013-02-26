FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. orders low-cost Fung Wah bus line to halt operations
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 26, 2013 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. orders low-cost Fung Wah bus line to halt operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The United States ordered the Fung Wah bus line, which provides low-cost transportation in the northeast, to cease carrying passengers on Tuesday after state safety inspectors found numerous problems in its buses.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration told the company “to immediately cease passenger service and provide its entire fleet of 28 motor coaches for thorough and detailed safety inspections.” (Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.