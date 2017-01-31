FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate approves Chao to run Transportation Department
#Industrials
January 31, 2017 / 6:01 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. Senate approves Chao to run Transportation Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to confirm Elaine Chao to run the U.S. Transportation Department, the agency that overseas aviation, vehicle, train and pipeline safety.

Chao, a former U.S. Labor secretary and deputy transportation secretary, will face key decisions on how to regulate the growing use of drones and automakers' plans to offer self-driving cars.

She will be a key player in the Trump administration's plans to win approval for a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal over 10 years. The department has a $75 billion annual budget and around 60,000 employees and includes the Federal Aviation Administration, which handles air traffic control. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

