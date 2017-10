WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - A bipartisan proposal in the U.S. Senate to give tax incentives to natural gas vehicles failed to attract enough support on Tuesday in a vote to amend the Senate’s highway funding bill.

The amendment, proposed by Democratic Senator Robert Menendez and Republican Richard Burr, fell short of the 60 votes needed to pass. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by David Gregorio)