U.S. mulls rule to require speed-limiting devices for trucks, buses

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday issued a proposed rule that would require trucks and buses to be equipped with devices that would limit their speed, a move it said could save both lives and fuel.

"There are significant safety benefits to this proposed rulemaking," Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement. "In addition to saving lives, the projected fuel and emissions savings make this proposal a win for safety, energy conservation, and our environment." (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)