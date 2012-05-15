FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More US motorists to travel on Memorial Day weekend -AAA
May 15, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

More US motorists to travel on Memorial Day weekend -AAA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Fueled by cheaper gasoline prices, more Americans will take to the roads during Memorial Day weekend this year, travel group AAA forecast on Tu esday, heralding a summer of strong gasoline demand.

About 30.7 million people will drive to destinations 50 miles ( 80.5 km) o r more away from home between May 24 and 28, the start of the peak driving season in the United States.

Last year, 30.3 million people drove their cars on trips during the holiday weekend. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by John Picinich)

