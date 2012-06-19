FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Record number of US drivers to hit the road on July 4- AAA
June 19, 2012 / 4:01 AM / 5 years ago

Record number of US drivers to hit the road on July 4- AAA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. motorists will travel in record
numbers for the Independence Day holiday this year, encouraged
by cheaper gasoline, travel group AAA said o n T uesday.
    The group said 35.5 million people will drive 50 miles (80.5
km) or more away from home between July 3 and 8, up 4 percent
from last year and the largest number in the last decade.
    An additional 3.2 million will fly to their destinations
over the holiday period, up 9 percent from a year ago, bringing
the total number of vacationers to 42.3 million, a tie with the
decade's record in 2007.
    
    
    
    A gallon of gasoline will sell for $3.57 during the holiday,
down about 3 percent from a year earlier, AAA said. The price
forecast is based on the year's average gasoline prices through
June 11. Gasoline prices peaked in early April this year, at an
average $3.94 for regular gasoline. 
    The group expects no changes to airfare costs
year-over-year. 
    The forecast, based on a survey of 50,000 U.S. households,
said travelers are likely to take more days off to travel this
year since Independence day will fall on a Wednesday.

 (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by David Gregorio)

