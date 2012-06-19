Record number of US drivers to hit the road on July 4- AAA

June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. motorists will travel in record numbers for the Independence Day holiday this year, encouraged by cheaper gasoline, travel group AAA said o n T uesday. The group said 35.5 million people will drive 50 miles (80.5 km) or more away from home between July 3 and 8, up 4 percent from last year and the largest number in the last decade. An additional 3.2 million will fly to their destinations over the holiday period, up 9 percent from a year ago, bringing the total number of vacationers to 42.3 million, a tie with the decade's record in 2007. A gallon of gasoline will sell for $3.57 during the holiday, down about 3 percent from a year earlier, AAA said. The price forecast is based on the year's average gasoline prices through June 11. Gasoline prices peaked in early April this year, at an average $3.94 for regular gasoline. The group expects no changes to airfare costs year-over-year. The forecast, based on a survey of 50,000 U.S. households, said travelers are likely to take more days off to travel this year since Independence day will fall on a Wednesday. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by David Gregorio)