Carnival Corp reaches settlement with U.S. over alleged disability violations
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Carnival Corp reaches settlement with U.S. over alleged disability violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp will pay a $55,000 penalty and $350,000 in damages over alleged accessibility violations for people with disabilities on its cruise ships, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

Carnival, one of the largest cruise ship operators in the world, has agreed to improve accessibility on 62 ships across its Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises brands, the department said.

This includes making sure people with disabilities have equal access to cabins, the department said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Carnival did not admit wrongdoing. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
