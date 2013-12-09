FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
What air passengers hate: inattentive parents top seat-kickers
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 9, 2013 / 9:02 PM / 4 years ago

What air passengers hate: inattentive parents top seat-kickers

Elizabeth Dilts

2 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Americans ranked the “Inattentive Parent” as the most annoying type of fellow air traveler, defeating the “Rear Seat Kicker,” “The Aromatic Passenger” and “The Boozer,” according to a list by online travel agent Expedia.com.

The list, compiled by consulting firm Northstar, ranked the personal annoyances of 1,001 Americans who had flown on an airplane in the past five years.

“Most of us, when we look at the list of offending behaviors, can admit to having committed one or more of the violations,” John Morrey, vice president and general manager of Expedia.com, said in a press release.

Of the respondents, 63 percent said they “often feel annoyed” by parents traveling with noisy children, with 59 percent of those under 35 saying they would pay extra to sit in designated quiet zones if airlines offered them.

Kids’ crying is not the only sound passengers find obnoxious. When asked how they feel about sitting next to talkative passengers, 73 percent said they were filled with “dread.”

However, what pilots and attendants used to joke was an exclusive “Mile High Club” may have more members than previously thought. Ten percent of passengers said they have “been intimate” in-flight. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.