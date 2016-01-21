FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says begins implementing new law on Visa Waiver Program
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2016 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says begins implementing new law on Visa Waiver Program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday began implementing a new law that will require some citizens of countries previously able to visit the United States under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) to obtain visas, the State Department said.

With limited exceptions, VWP nationals who have been in Iran, Iraq, Sudan and Syria on or after March 1, 2011, are no longer eligible to visit the United States under that program, it said. It added that VWP nationals who have previously declared that they are also nationals of those four countries are also now required to obtain visas before visiting the United States. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.