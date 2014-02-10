FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

February 10, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. sells record amounts of 3-month, 6-month T-bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday sold record amounts of three-month and six-month debt at the highest interest rates on these maturities since October, prompted by worries it will be unable to increase its $16.7 trillion borrowing limit by late February.

In a similar replay four months ago, growing risk that Uncle Sam might delay its payments on its debt obligation drove Treasury bill rates to their highest levels since the global financial crisis.

On Monday, the Treasury Department said it would pay dealers and investors 0.095 percent on $42 billion of its three-month debt due on May 15.

It would pay 0.11 percent on $42 billion of six-month T-bills that mature on Aug. 14.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
