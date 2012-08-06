FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Treasury says to raise $750 mln more from AIG stock sale
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

US Treasury says to raise $750 mln more from AIG stock sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it expects to raise an additional $750 million by selling shares in bailed out insurer American International Group to underwriters of a recent Treasury sale of AIG stock.

That reduces the government’s stake in the firm to 53 percent the Treasury said, following Friday’s announcement that it was selling $5 billion in AIG stock, which was trading at $32.16 on Monday. The underwriters were offered the shares at $30.50.

The insurer, which was at the epicenter of the 2008 financial meltdown, received multiple bailouts under both the Obama and Bush administrations, with the government pledging as much as $182 billion in aid.

The Treasury hired over a dozen financial institutions to help coordinate and run the offering, including Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Securities, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.