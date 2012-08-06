US Treasury says to raise $750 mln more from AIG stock sale

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it expects to raise an additional $750 million by selling shares in bailed out insurer American International Group to underwriters of a recent Treasury sale of AIG stock.

That reduces the government’s stake in the firm to 53 percent the Treasury said, following Friday’s announcement that it was selling $5 billion in AIG stock, which was trading at $32.16 on Monday. The underwriters were offered the shares at $30.50.

The insurer, which was at the epicenter of the 2008 financial meltdown, received multiple bailouts under both the Obama and Bush administrations, with the government pledging as much as $182 billion in aid.

The Treasury hired over a dozen financial institutions to help coordinate and run the offering, including Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Securities, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse.