2 hours ago
Demand at U.S. 2-year note sale strongest since late 2015
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 5:14 PM / 2 hours ago

Demand at U.S. 2-year note sale strongest since late 2015

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Overall bidding for $26 billion of U.S. two-year Treasury note supply on Tuesday was the strongest since late 2015, resulting in the highest yield for this debt maturity at an auction since October 2008, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year issue offered was 3.06, the highest since November 2015 when it was 3.15. This measure of auction demand was 3.03 at the previous two-year note sale in June. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

