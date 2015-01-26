U.S. Treasury statement on auctions, weather

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following is a statement issued by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday on its auction schedule for the current week:

Due to the impending inclement weather conditions, Treasury is MOVING UP THE 4-week bill (912796EW5) FROM Tuesday, January 27, 2015 to TODAY, Monday, January 26, 2015. The noncompetitive and competitive closing times will be 12:00 Noon and 1:00 p.m., respectively.

The 13-week (912796DY2) and 26-week (912796FX2) bill auctions will remain as scheduled TODAY, January 26, 2015 with noncompetitive and competitive closing times at 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively.

The 2-year FRN (912828H60) and 2-year note (912828H78) auctions are being RESCHEDULED FROM Tuesday, January 27, 2015 to Wednesday, January 28, 2015. The 2-year FRN noncompetitive and competitive closing times will be 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively. The 2-year note noncompetitive and competitive closing times will be 12:00 Noon and 1:00 p.m., respectively.

The 5-year note (912828H52) auction is being RESCHEDULED FROM Wednesday, January 28, 2015 to Thursday, January 29, 2015. The noncompetitive and competitive closing times will be 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively.

The 7-year note (912828H86) auction will remain as scheduled on January 29, 2015 with noncompetitive and competitive closing times at 12:00 Noon and 1:00 p.m, respectively.

All securities will settle as originally scheduled. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)