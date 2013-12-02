FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury postpones 3-mos, 6-mos bill auctions
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Treasury postpones 3-mos, 6-mos bill auctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday that it had postponed its weekly auction of 3-month and 6-month bills until Tuesday due to an error that occurred during a test of its auction systems.

The Treasury said the noncompetitive and competitive portions of the auctions, which were originally scheduled to close on Monday, will now close at noon (1700 GMT) and 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), respectively.

It said the settlement date and all other aspects of both of those auctions remain unchanged, and that Tuesday’s four-week bill auction will move ahead as previously scheduled.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.