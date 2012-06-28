FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Treasury expects $204 mln from TARP bank auction
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

US Treasury expects $204 mln from TARP bank auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday announced pricing for public offerings of its preferred stock in seven banks that received assistance through the financial bailout program, known as the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).

The Treasury said it expects the proceeds from the auction to be approximately $204 million.

“We again saw strong demand in these auctions, which brought in new private capital to help community banks replace temporary government support,” Tim Massad, Treasury assistant secretary for financial stability, said in a statement.

The Treasury said the auction was for preferred shares of the following banks: Fidelity Southern Corp, Firstbank Corp, First Citizens Banc Corp, MetroCorp Bancshares, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Pulaski Financial Corp and Southern First Bancshares .

The stock offerings began June 25 and are expected to close on or about July 3, according to the Treasury.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.