US Treasury expects $204 mln from TARP bank auction

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday announced pricing for public offerings of its preferred stock in seven banks that received assistance through the financial bailout program, known as the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).

The Treasury said it expects the proceeds from the auction to be approximately $204 million.

“We again saw strong demand in these auctions, which brought in new private capital to help community banks replace temporary government support,” Tim Massad, Treasury assistant secretary for financial stability, said in a statement.

The Treasury said the auction was for preferred shares of the following banks: Fidelity Southern Corp, Firstbank Corp, First Citizens Banc Corp, MetroCorp Bancshares, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Pulaski Financial Corp and Southern First Bancshares .

The stock offerings began June 25 and are expected to close on or about July 3, according to the Treasury.