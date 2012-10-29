FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury moves 4-week bill auction to Monday due to storm
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

U.S. Treasury moves 4-week bill auction to Monday due to storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury moved up its previously scheduled 4-week bill auction to Monday due to the deteriorating weather conditions in Washington and said its 13-week and 26-week bill auctions will close at the regularly scheduled time on Monday.

The 4-week bill auction had been scheduled for Tuesday. It will now close at 10:30 am EDT on Monday, the Treasury said in a statement.

The 13-week and 26-week auctions are scheduled to close at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

Hurricane Sandy has already forced U.S. stock markets to close today.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.