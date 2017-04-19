FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
U.S. Treasury conducts debt buyback operation
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 3:47 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. Treasury conducts debt buyback operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday announced the results of its small-value debt buyback operation.

Treasury said last week it would conduct the operation to ensure the readiness of its buyback infrastructure and that the operation was not meant to signal any policy changes regarding Treasury's use of buybacks more broadly.

Treasury said $365 million was offered in the operation and $25 million was accepted.

A buyback occurs when the Treasury redeems outstanding marketable Treasury securities. In a buyback, the owner of the security sells it to the U.S. Treasury on a voluntary basis at a price determined by a competitive auction process. For details of Wednesday's operation, see: here

Washington economics newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.