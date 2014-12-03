FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington says China so far living up to currency commitments
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Washington says China so far living up to currency commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Washington thinks China has so far lived up its commitment to move toward a market-determined exchange rate, a senior U.S. economic diplomat said in a speech on Wednesday.

The United States has long pressured China to let its yuan currency appreciate, which the U.S. Treasury’s undersecretary for international affairs, Nathan Sheets, said would help American firms sell their wares to Chinese consumers. U.S. manufacturers also argue a cheap yuan makes Chinese goods unfairly cheap in America.

Sheets noted that Chinese officials told their American counterparts in July they would move toward a market based exchange rate as conditions permit.

“If China continues to live up to this commitment, as it has in the months since the (July meetings), and allows the exchange rate to adjust, the result would be increased household purchasing power and stronger domestic demand,” he said in his speech. (Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.