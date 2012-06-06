FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. blacklists 5 members of international crime group
June 6, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. blacklists 5 members of international crime group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday imposed financial sanctions on five members of the Brothers’ Circle international crime group, which was largely based in the former Soviet Union and is now operating throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

The sanctions will prohibit U.S. firms and Americans from doing business with the five members and freeze any assets they may have in the United States.

Members subjected to the penalties include a person who has been identified as a crime boss in Russia and another who is wanted in Spain and in Georgia for extortion and other criminal activities, the Treasury said. (Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Sandra Maler)

