Washington asks Wall Street if it wants super long-term debt

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it asked the biggest dealers of U.S. debt if it should issue a security with a maturity greater than 30 years.

The Treasury released a quarterly questionnaire it circulates among large Wall Street institutions to gather their perspectives on the debt market.

“Should Treasury consider issuing a security with a maturity greater than 30 years,” the Treasury asked in the questionnaire. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)