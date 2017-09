WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said a strong dollar is good for the United States, sticking with long-standing U.S. policy.

“It is a very strong (U.S.) economy right now,” Lew told CNN in an interview taped on Thursday. CNN provided a transcript of the interview on Friday. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)