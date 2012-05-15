FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. targets South Asian drug gang
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. targets South Asian drug gang

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - The United States targeted on Tuesday two lieutenants in a South Asian drug gang, freezing their U.S. assets and barring Americans from doing business with them.

The U.S. Treasury designated Chhota Shakeel and Ibrahim “Tiger” Mermon as senior figures in a criminal organization run by Dawood Ibrahim, known as “D Company.”

Treasury said the D Company gang smuggles heroin and hashish from Afghanistan and Thailand to the United States, among other countries.

The Treasury Department has designated more than 1,000 individuals and entities under the Kingpin Act since June 2000 as part of an effort to apply financial pressure against significant foreign narcotics traffickers and their organizations.

“Tiger” Mermon is also wanted by Indian authorities for his role in the 1993 Mumbai bombings.

Thirteen explosions ripped through India’s financial capital on a single day in 1993, killing 257 people. Police in India say the bomb attacks were ordered by crime boss Ibrahim, a Muslim, who wanted to avenge the razing of a 16th century mosque by Hindu zealots in 1992. The United States considers Ibrahim to be a terrorist.

Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Philip Barbara

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.